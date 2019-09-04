Search
England U19s 9-184 ( 43.4 ) overs
West Indies U19s: 7-267 ( 50.0 ) overs
West Indies Under 19s win by 71 runs (DLS Method)
Toss - England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Hamidullah Qadri*
4
4
0
0
100
Blake Cullen
7
14
0
0
50
Bowler
O
M
R
W
Econ
Joshua James
2.4
0
15
0
5.63
Man of the Match
Nyeem Young
Commentry
England U19s: 9-184 ( 43.4 ) overs
West Indies U19s 7-267 ( 50.0 ) overs
Toss - England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
West Indies Under 19s win by 71 runs (DLS Method)
RR : 13.26
CRR : 4.21
Batsmen
R
B
4S
SR
K Melius

c: Haynes b: Qadri

24
34
5
70.59
L Julien

c: Cox b: Evison

40
57
5
70.18
K Anderson

not out

86
105
6
81.9
K McKenzie

c: Clark b: Goldsworthy

12
15
1
80
A Morris

c&b: Goldsworthy

14
32
0
43.75
M Patrick

lbw: Qadri

3
7
0
42.86
N Young

c: Aldridge b: Balderson

66
41
5
160.98
M Forde

c: Balderson b: Aldridge

8
5
0
160
J James

not out

4
4
0
100
Not bat : Ashmead Nedd,Jayden Seales
Extras 10(b 0, lb 1, WD 9, NB 0)
Total 267/7 50.0 overs
FOW: (Ashmead Nedd) , (Jayden Seales)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
G Balderson
9.0
1
61
1
6.78
B Cullen
6.0
0
41
0
6.83
H Qadri
10.0
1
46
2
4.60
K Aldridge
8.0
2
48
1
6.00
J Evison
7.0
0
42
1
6.00
L Goldsworthy
10.0
0
28
2
2.80
Batsmen
R
B
4S
SR
B Charlesworth

c: James b: Patrick

36
54
5
66.67
J Cox

c: Forde b: Nedd

20
41
3
48.78
T Clark

lbw: Nedd

38
53
4
71.7
J Haynes

c: Forde b: Young

27
36
1
75
D Mousley

c: Forde b: Young

4
14
0
28.57
J Evison

c: Julien b: Young

1
9
0
11.11
L Goldsworthy

c&b: Young

3
6
0
50
G Balderson

c: Forde b: Young

10
11
0
90.91
K Aldridge

c&b: Forde

21
20
1
105
B Cullen

not out

7
14
0
50
H Qadri

not out

4
4
0
100
Extras 13(b 0, lb 6, WD 7, NB 0)
Total 184/9 43.4 overs
FOW: (Ashmead Nedd) , (Jayden Seales)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
M Forde
5.0
0
34
1
6.80
J Seales
10.0
2
21
0
2.10
J James
2.4
0
15
0
5.63
N Young
9.0
0
45
5
5.00
A Nedd
10.0
2
35
2
3.50
M Patrick
7.0
0
28
1
4.00
In over# 50
Runs : 14 Bowler: George Balderson Wickets : 0
Over 50. 14 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. West Indies Under 19s: 7-267(rr 5.34)
49.6
4
FOUR! George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Full toss, Slog, Played past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Clark.
49.5
6
SIX! George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
49.4
1
George Balderson to Joshua James. Half volley, driving, to third man for 1 run.
49.3
1
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Yorker, Scoop, hit pad to third man for 1 run.
49.2
1
George Balderson to Joshua James. Full toss, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
49.1
1
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Full toss, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
In over# 49
Runs : 9 Bowler: Kasey Aldridge Wickets : 1
Over 49. 9 runs. Bowler: Kasey Aldridge. West Indies Under 19s: 7-253(rr 5.16)
48.6
.
Kasey Aldridge to Joshua James. Back of a length, pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
48.5
2
Kasey Aldridge to Joshua James. Short, hooking, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs.
48.4
1
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
48.3
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Slower ball half volley, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
48.2
W
OUT! Caught. Kasey Aldridge to Matthew Forde. Short, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Balderson.
48.1
6
SIX! Kasey Aldridge to Matthew Forde. Short, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
In over# 48
Runs : 5 Bowler: George Balderson Wickets : 1
Over 48. 5 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. West Indies Under 19s: 6-244(rr 5.08)
47.6
1
George Balderson to Matthew Forde. Yorker, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
47.5
1
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Full toss, driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.
47.4
1
George Balderson to Matthew Forde. Full toss, Slog, mis-timed to silly point for 1 run.
47.4
1
Wide George Balderson to Matthew Forde. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
47.3
.
George Balderson to Matthew Forde. Full toss, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Balderson.
47.2
1
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, flick, Played to long on for 1 run.
47.1
W
OUT! Caught. George Balderson to Nyeem Young. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point, by Aldridge.
In over# 47
Runs : 12 Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri Wickets : 0
Over 47. 12 runs. Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri. West Indies Under 19s: 5-239(rr 5.09)
46.6
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.
46.5
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Yorker, driving, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
46.4
6
SIX! Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
46.3
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Balderson.
46.2
2
Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Yorker, flick, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
46.1
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Full toss, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
In over# 46
Runs : 16 Bowler: Joey Evison Wickets : 0
Over 46. 16 runs. Bowler: Joey Evison. West Indies Under 19s: 5-227(rr 4.93)
45.6
1
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
45.5
1
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Yorker, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
45.4
2
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep backward point for 2 runs.
45.3
6
SIX! Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Slower length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
45.2
.
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Slower ball back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
45.1
6
SIX! Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
In over# 45
Runs : 15 Bowler: Kasey Aldridge Wickets : 0
Over 45. 15 runs. Bowler: Kasey Aldridge. West Indies Under 19s: 5-211(rr 4.69)
44.6
1
Kasey Aldridge to Nyeem Young. Short, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.
44.6
1
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Nyeem Young. Short, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
44.5
6
SIX! Kasey Aldridge to Nyeem Young. Slower length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
44.4
2
Kasey Aldridge to Nyeem Young. Length ball, driving, Played to mid wicket for 2 runs.
44.3
4
FOUR! Kasey Aldridge to Nyeem Young. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
44.2
1
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
44.1
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Yorker, working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Aldridge.
In over# 44
Runs : 5 Bowler: Joey Evison Wickets : 0
Over 44. 5 runs. Bowler: Joey Evison. West Indies Under 19s: 5-196(rr 4.45)
43.6
2
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by Aldridge.
43.5
.
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Slower ball back of a length, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.
43.4
.
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Yorker, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
43.3
1
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
43.2
1
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Slower length ball, sweeping, Played to square leg for 1 run.
43.1
1
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, defending, to third man for 1 run.
In over# 43
Runs : 6 Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri Wickets : 0
Over 43. 6 runs. Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri. West Indies Under 19s: 5-191(rr 4.44)
42.6
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
42.5
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
42.4
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Back of a length, cutting, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Qadri.
42.3
4
FOUR! Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Back of a length, cutting, past third man for 4 runs.
42.2
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
42.1
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
In over# 42
Runs : 16 Bowler: Blake Cullen Wickets : 0
Over 42. 16 runs. Bowler: Blake Cullen. West Indies Under 19s: 5-185(rr 4.40)
41.6
2
Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Short, cutting, Played to deep cover for 2 runs.
41.5
6
SIX! Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
41.4
1
Blake Cullen to Nyeem Young. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
41.3
6
SIX! Blake Cullen to Nyeem Young. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
41.2
1
Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
41.1
.
Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Short, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
In over# 41
Runs : 6 Bowler: George Balderson Wickets : 0
Over 41. 6 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. West Indies Under 19s: 5-169(rr 4.12)
40.6
.
George Balderson to Nyeem Young. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
40.5
1
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.
40.4
.
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Short, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
40.3
.
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
40.2
1
George Balderson to Nyeem Young. Back of a length, cutting, in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run.
40.1
4
FOUR! George Balderson to Nyeem Young. Short, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
In over# 40
Runs : 9 Bowler: Kasey Aldridge Wickets : 0
Over 40. 9 runs. Bowler: Kasey Aldridge. West Indies Under 19s: 5-163(rr 4.08)
39.6
1
Kasey Aldridge to Nyeem Young. Short, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
39.6
1
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Nyeem Young. Slower length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
39.6
1
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Nyeem Young. Short, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
39.5
1
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
39.4
2
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 2 runs.
39.4
1
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Short, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
39.3
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, dropped, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
39.2
1
Kasey Aldridge to Nyeem Young. Short, pulling, in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run.
39.1
1
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
In over# 39
Runs : 6 Bowler: Joey Evison Wickets : 0
Over 39. 6 runs. Bowler: Joey Evison. West Indies Under 19s: 5-154(rr 3.95)
38.6
1
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
38.5
1
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Back of a length, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.
38.4
.
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Back of a length, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.
38.3
.
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
38.2
.
Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
38.1
4
FOUR! Joey Evison to Nyeem Young. Back of a length, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
In over# 38
Runs : 0 Bowler: Kasey Aldridge Wickets : 0
Over 38. no runs. Bowler: Kasey Aldridge. West Indies Under 19s: 5-148(rr 3.89)
37.6
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Slower ball back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
37.5
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
37.4
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
37.3
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
37.2
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Short, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.
37.1
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
In over# 37
Runs : 1 Bowler: Joey Evison Wickets : 0
Over 37. 1 run. Bowler: Joey Evison. West Indies Under 19s: 5-148(rr 4.00)
36.6
1
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, Slog, in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run.
36.5
.
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Slower length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
36.4
.
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Short, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.
36.3
.
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
36.2
.
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.
36.1
.
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
In over# 36
Runs : 8 Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy Wickets : 0
Over 36. 8 runs. Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy. West Indies Under 19s: 5-147(rr 4.08)
35.6
4
FOUR! Lewis Goldsworthy to Nyeem Young. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
35.5
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
35.4
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Nyeem Young. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
35.3
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.
35.2
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Nyeem Young. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
35.1
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Nyeem Young. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
In over# 35
Runs : 1 Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri Wickets : 1
Over 35. 1 run. Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri. West Indies Under 19s: 5-139(rr 3.97)
34.6
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
34.5
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
34.4
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Nyeem Young. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
34.3
W
OUT! L.B.W. Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, working, hit pad to.
34.2
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Half volley, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
34.1
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Qadri.
In over# 34
Runs : 4 Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy Wickets : 0
Over 34. 4 runs. Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy. West Indies Under 19s: 4-138(rr 4.06)
33.6
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
33.5
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
33.4
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
33.3
4
FOUR! Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
33.2
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
33.1
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
In over# 33
Runs : 5 Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri Wickets : 0
Over 33. 5 runs. Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri. West Indies Under 19s: 4-134(rr 4.06)
32.6
2
Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
32.5
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
32.4
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
32.3
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
32.2
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
32.1
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Qadri.
In over# 32
Runs : 1 Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy Wickets : 1
Over 32. 1 run. Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy. West Indies Under 19s: 4-129(rr 4.03)
31.6
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
31.5
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.
31.4
W
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, pushing, mis-timed back to bowler, by Goldsworthy.
31.3
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
31.2
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
31.1
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.
In over# 31
Runs : 7 Bowler: George Balderson Wickets : 0
Over 31. 7 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. West Indies Under 19s: 3-128(rr 4.13)
30.6
6
SIX! George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
30.5
.
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
30.4
.
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
30.3
.
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
30.2
1
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
30.1
.
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
In over# 30
Runs : 3 Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy Wickets : 0
Over 30. 3 runs. Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy. West Indies Under 19s: 3-121(rr 4.03)
29.6
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
29.5
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
29.4
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
29.3
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
29.2
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to long on for 1 run.
29.1
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
In over# 29
Runs : 3 Bowler: George Balderson Wickets : 0
Over 29. 3 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. West Indies Under 19s: 3-118(rr 4.07)
28.6
.
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Balderson.
28.5
2
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs.
28.4
.
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
28.3
.
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.
28.2
.
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
28.1
1
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
In over# 28
Runs : 3 Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy Wickets : 0
Over 28. 3 runs. Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy. West Indies Under 19s: 3-115(rr 4.11)
27.6
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
27.5
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
27.4
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
27.3
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
27.2
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
27.1
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Qadri.
In over# 27
Runs : 5 Bowler: Blake Cullen Wickets : 0
Over 27. 5 runs. Bowler: Blake Cullen. West Indies Under 19s: 3-112(rr 4.15)
26.6
.
Blake Cullen to Antonio Morris. Short, pulling, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
26.5
.
Blake Cullen to Antonio Morris. Slower length ball, pushing, to leg slip for no runs.
26.4
.
Blake Cullen to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cullen.
26.3
1
Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, to third man for 1 run.
26.2
.
Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Yorker, defending, Played to mid off for no runs.
26.1
4
FOUR! Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
In over# 26
Runs : 1 Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy Wickets : 0
Over 26. 1 run. Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy. West Indies Under 19s: 3-107(rr 4.12)
25.6
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
25.5
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
25.4
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for no runs.
25.3
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
25.2
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
25.1
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Qadri.
In over# 25
Runs : 2 Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri Wickets : 0
Over 25. 2 runs. Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri. West Indies Under 19s: 3-106(rr 4.24)
24.6
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
24.5
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Qadri.
24.4
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
24.3
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
24.2
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, working, Played to backward square leg for no runs.
24.1
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Antonio Morris. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
In over# 24
Runs : 3 Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy Wickets : 0
Over 24. 3 runs. Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy. West Indies Under 19s: 3-104(rr 4.33)
23.6
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
23.5
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
23.4
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
23.3
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
23.2
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
23.1
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
In over# 23
Runs : 1 Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri Wickets : 0
Over 23. 1 run. Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri. West Indies Under 19s: 3-101(rr 4.39)
22.6
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Qadri.
22.5
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Clark.
22.4
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, working, Played to square leg for no runs.
22.3
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
22.2
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
22.1
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Antonio Morris. Length ball, Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
In over# 22
Runs : 1 Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy Wickets : 1
Over 22. 1 run. Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy. West Indies Under 19s: 3-100(rr 4.55)
21.6
.
APPEAL! Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, hit pad to short third man for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
21.5
W
OUT! Caught. Lewis Goldsworthy to Kirk McKenzie. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Clark.
21.4
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kirk McKenzie. Half volley, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
21.3
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kirk McKenzie. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
21.2
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kirk McKenzie. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
21.1
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
In over# 21
Runs : 10 Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri Wickets : 0
Over 21. 10 runs. Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri. West Indies Under 19s: 2-99(rr 4.71)
20.6
6
SIX! Hamidullah Qadri to Kirk McKenzie. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
20.5
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kirk McKenzie. Back of a length, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
20.4
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kirk McKenzie. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
20.3
4
FOUR! Hamidullah Qadri to Kirk McKenzie. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
20.2
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kirk McKenzie. Back of a length, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
20.1
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kirk McKenzie. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
In over# 20
Runs : 2 Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy Wickets : 0
Over 20. 2 runs. Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy. West Indies Under 19s: 2-89(rr 4.45)
19.6
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kirk McKenzie. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.
19.5
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kirk McKenzie. Back of a length, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
19.4
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
19.3
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
19.2
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, to short fine leg for no runs.
19.1
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
In over# 19
Runs : 2 Bowler: Joey Evison Wickets : 1
Over 19. 2 runs. Bowler: Joey Evison. West Indies Under 19s: 2-87(rr 4.58)
18.6
1
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Haynes.
18.5
1
Joey Evison to Kirk McKenzie. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
18.4
.
Joey Evison to Kirk McKenzie. Back of a length, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
18.3
.
Joey Evison to Kirk McKenzie. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
18.2
W
OUT! Caught. Joey Evison to Leonardo Julien. Back of a length, pulling, to wicketkeeper, by Cox.
18.1
.
Joey Evison to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
In over# 18
Runs : 2 Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy Wickets : 0
Over 18. 2 runs. Bowler: Lewis Goldsworthy. West Indies Under 19s: 1-85(rr 4.72)
17.6
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, hit pad to gully for no runs.
17.5
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
17.4
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.
17.3
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
17.2
.
Lewis Goldsworthy to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, Played to backward point for no runs.
17.1
1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, cutting, to short third man for 1 run.
In over# 17
Runs : 4 Bowler: Joey Evison Wickets : 0
Over 17. 4 runs. Bowler: Joey Evison. West Indies Under 19s: 1-83(rr 4.88)
16.6
.
Joey Evison to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
16.5
.
Joey Evison to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
16.4
.
Joey Evison to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
16.3
.
Joey Evison to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
16.2
4
FOUR! Joey Evison to Leonardo Julien. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
16.1
.
Joey Evison to Leonardo Julien. Back of a length, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
In over# 16
Runs : 8 Bowler: Kasey Aldridge Wickets : 0
Over 16. 8 runs. Bowler: Kasey Aldridge. West Indies Under 19s: 1-79(rr 4.94)
15.6
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Slower ball half volley, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
15.6
1
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
15.6
1
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
15.5
4
FOUR! Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
15.4
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Short, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
15.3
1
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Yorker, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
15.2
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
15.2
1
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Short, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
15.1
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
In over# 15
Runs : 8 Bowler: Joey Evison Wickets : 0
Over 15. 8 runs. Bowler: Joey Evison. West Indies Under 19s: 1-71(rr 4.73)
14.6
.
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
14.5
4
FOUR! Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
14.4
.
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
14.3
4
FOUR! Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
14.2
.
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, to mid on for no runs.
14.1
.
Joey Evison to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to mid off for no runs.
In over# 14
Runs : 1 Bowler: Kasey Aldridge Wickets : 0
Over 14. 1 run. Bowler: Kasey Aldridge. West Indies Under 19s: 1-63(rr 4.50)
13.6
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Slower length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
13.5
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
13.4
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Short, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
13.3
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Short, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.
13.2
1
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Short, defending, Played to short leg for 1 run.
13.1
.
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.
In over# 13
Runs : 7 Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri Wickets : 0
Over 13. 7 runs. Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri. West Indies Under 19s: 1-62(rr 4.77)
12.6
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Qadri.
12.5
2
Hamidullah Qadri to Leonardo Julien. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs.
12.4
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
12.3
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Qadri.
12.2
4
FOUR! Hamidullah Qadri to Leonardo Julien. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
12.1
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
In over# 12
Runs : 6 Bowler: Kasey Aldridge Wickets : 0
Over 12. 6 runs. Bowler: Kasey Aldridge. West Indies Under 19s: 1-55(rr 4.58)
11.6
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Back of a length, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
11.5
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
11.4
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Aldridge.
11.3
1
Kasey Aldridge to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
11.2
1
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
11.1
4
FOUR! Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, working, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
In over# 11
Runs : 2 Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri Wickets : 0
Over 11. 2 runs. Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri. West Indies Under 19s: 1-49(rr 4.45)
10.6
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for no runs.
10.5
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Leonardo Julien. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
10.4
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
10.3
1
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
10.2
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for no runs.
10.1
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Qadri.
In over# 10
Runs : 0 Bowler: Kasey Aldridge Wickets : 0
Over 10. Power Play Fielding. no runs. Bowler: Kasey Aldridge. West Indies Under 19s: 1-47(rr 4.70)
9.6
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Short, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
9.5
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
9.4
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Back of a length, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
9.3
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
9.2
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Back of a length, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
9.1
.
Kasey Aldridge to Leonardo Julien. Short, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
In over# 9
Runs : 0 Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri Wickets : 1
Over 9. Power Play Fielding. no runs. Bowler: Hamidullah Qadri. West Indies Under 19s: 1-47(rr 5.22)
8.6
W
OUT! Caught. Hamidullah Qadri to Kimani Melius. Half volley, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, by Haynes.
8.5
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kimani Melius. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
8.4
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kimani Melius. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
8.3
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kimani Melius. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
8.2
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kimani Melius. Back of a length, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
8.1
.
Hamidullah Qadri to Kimani Melius. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
In over# 8
Runs : 6 Bowler: Blake Cullen Wickets : 0
Over 8. Power Play Fielding. 6 runs. Bowler: Blake Cullen. West Indies Under 19s: 0-47(rr 5.88)
7.6
.
Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.
7.5
4
FOUR! Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
7.4
2
Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 2 runs.
7.3
.
Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
7.2
.
Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
7.1
.
Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Short, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
In over# 7
Runs : 9 Bowler: George Balderson Wickets : 0
Over 7. Power Play Fielding. 9 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. West Indies Under 19s: 0-41(rr 5.86)
6.6
.
George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs.
6.5
.
George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Balderson.
6.4
2
George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs.
6.3
.
George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Back of a length, Steer, Played to second slip for no runs.
6.2
1
George Balderson to Leonardo Julien. Back of a length, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
6.1
6
SIX! George Balderson to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
In over# 6
Runs : 6 Bowler: Blake Cullen Wickets : 0
Over 6. Power Play Fielding. 6 runs. Bowler: Blake Cullen. West Indies Under 19s: 0-32(rr 5.33)
5.6
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Back of a length, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
5.5
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Length ball, flick, in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off for no runs, dropped catch by Balderson.
5.4
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cullen.
5.3
4
FOUR! Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
5.2
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
5.1
1
Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, to third man for 1 run.
5.1
1
Wide Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Back of a length, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
In over# 5
Runs : 5 Bowler: George Balderson Wickets : 0
Over 5. Power Play Fielding. 5 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. West Indies Under 19s: 0-26(rr 5.20)
4.6
4
FOUR! George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
4.5
1
George Balderson to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
4.4
.
George Balderson to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
4.3
.
George Balderson to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.
4.2
.
George Balderson to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
4.1
.
George Balderson to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
In over# 4
Runs : 5 Bowler: Blake Cullen Wickets : 0
Over 4. Power Play Fielding. 5 runs. Bowler: Blake Cullen. West Indies Under 19s: 0-21(rr 5.25)
3.6
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
3.5
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Back of a length, defending, Played to backward point for no runs.
3.4
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Length ball, working, to point for no runs.
3.3
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
3.2
1
Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Short, pulling, Played in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run.
3.1
4
FOUR! Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
In over# 3
Runs : 13 Bowler: George Balderson Wickets : 0
Over 3. Power Play Fielding. 13 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. West Indies Under 19s: 0-16(rr 5.33)
2.6
4
FOUR! George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Length ball, working, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
2.5
4
FOUR! George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
2.4
4
FOUR! George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.
2.3
1
George Balderson to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
2.2
.
George Balderson to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
2.1
.
George Balderson to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
In over# 2
Runs : 3 Bowler: Blake Cullen Wickets : 0
Over 2. Power Play Fielding. 3 runs. Bowler: Blake Cullen. West Indies Under 19s: 0-3(rr 1.50)
1.6
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
1.5
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
1.4
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Back of a length, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
1.3
.
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Back of a length, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
1.2
2
Blake Cullen to Kimani Melius. Short, cutting, Played in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs.
1.1
1
NEW BALL. Blake Cullen to Leonardo Julien. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
In over# 1
Runs : 0 Bowler: George Balderson Wickets : 0
Over 1. Power Play Fielding. no runs. Bowler: George Balderson. West Indies Under 19s: 0-0(rr 0.00)
0.6
.
George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
0.5
.
George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
0.4
.
George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Balderson.
0.3
.
George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
.
George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
.
NEW BALL. George Balderson to Kimani Melius. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
-1.0
Start of West Indies Under 19s Innings.
-1.0
England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
