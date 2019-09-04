Search
Sri Lanka U19s 1-47 ( 8.3 ) overs
Japan U19s: 43 ( 18.3 ) overs
Sri Lanka Under 19s win by 9 wickets
Toss - Sri Lanka Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Ravindu Rashantha*
19
25
3
0
76
Mohamed Shamaaz
7
20
0
0
35
Bowler
O
M
R
W
Econ
Sora Ichiki
1.3
0
7
0
4.67
Man of the Match
Navod Paranavithana
Commentry
Sri Lanka U19s: 1-47 ( 8.3 ) overs
Japan U19s 43 ( 18.3 ) overs
Toss - Sri Lanka Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Sri Lanka Under 19s win by 9 wickets
RR : -0.22
CRR : 5.53
Batsmen
R
B
4S
SR
M Thurgate

b: Loku Marakkalage

0
1
0
0
S Noguchi

b: Lesi Madura

6
10
0
60
N Date

b: Loku Marakkalage

6
11
1
54.55
D Sahoo

b: Lesi Madura

9
12
0
75
K Takahashi

lbw: Daniel

2
14
0
14.29
I Fartyal

run out (Wijesinghe)

4
7
0
57.14
A Thurgate

c: Wickramasinghe Arachchige b: Daniel

0
1
0
0
K Ota-Dobell

c: Wijesinghe b: Paranavithana

7
19
0
36.84
M Clements

b: Paranavithana

6
18
0
33.33
Y Retharekar

not out

0
9
0
0
S Ichiki

run out (Paranavithana)

1
9
0
11.11
Extras 2(b 0, lb 0, WD 2, NB 0)
Total 43/10 18.3 overs
FOW:
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
D Madushanka
3.0
0
12
2
4.00
D Sudheera
5.0
0
13
2
2.60
A Daniel
5.0
1
11
2
2.20
K Nadeeshan
3.0
0
5
0
1.67
N Paranavithana
2.3
0
2
2
0.80
Batsmen
R
B
4S
SR
N Paranavithana

b: Ota-Dobell

9
7
2
128.57
M Shamaaz

not out

7
20
0
35
R Rashantha

not out

19
25
3
76
Not bat : Nipun Dhananjaya Perera,Ahan Sanchitha,Sonal Dinusha,Chamidu Wijesinghe,Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna,Kavindu Nadeeshan,Ashian Daniel,Dilshan Madushanka
Extras 12(b 0, lb 1, WD 10, NB 1)
Total 47/1 8.3 overs
FOW: (Nipun Dhananjaya Perera) , (Ahan Sanchitha) , (Sonal Dinusha) , (Chamidu Wijesinghe) , (Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna) , (Kavindu Nadeeshan) , (Ashian Daniel) , (Dilshan Madushanka)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Y Retharekar
2.0
0
15
0
7.50
K Ota-Dobell
3.0
0
15
1
5.00
M Clements
1.0
0
3
0
3.00
S Ichiki
1.3
0
7
0
4.67
A Thurgate
1.0
0
6
0
6.00
In over# 19
Runs : 0 Bowler: Navod Paranavithana Wickets : 1
Over 19. no runs. Bowler: Navod Paranavithana. Japan Under 19s: 10-43(rr 2.26)
18.3
W
OUT! Run Out. Navod Paranavithana to Yugandhar Retharekar. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket, fielded by Paranavithana, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
18.2
.
Navod Paranavithana to Yugandhar Retharekar. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
18.1
.
Navod Paranavithana to Yugandhar Retharekar. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.
In over# 18
Runs : 0 Bowler: Ashian Daniel Wickets : 0
Over 18. no runs. Bowler: Ashian Daniel. Japan Under 19s: 9-43(rr 2.39)
17.6
.
Ashian Daniel to Sora Ichiki. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
17.5
.
Ashian Daniel to Sora Ichiki. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Daniel.
17.4
.
Ashian Daniel to Sora Ichiki. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
17.3
.
Ashian Daniel to Sora Ichiki. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
17.2
.
Ashian Daniel to Sora Ichiki. Length ball, working, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
17.1
.
Ashian Daniel to Sora Ichiki. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
In over# 17
Runs : 1 Bowler: Navod Paranavithana Wickets : 1
Over 17. 1 run. Bowler: Navod Paranavithana. Japan Under 19s: 9-43(rr 2.53)
16.6
1
Navod Paranavithana to Sora Ichiki. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
16.5
.
Navod Paranavithana to Sora Ichiki. Length ball, working, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
16.4
.
Navod Paranavithana to Sora Ichiki. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Paranavithana.
16.3
W
OUT! Bowled. Navod Paranavithana to Max Clements. Length ball, Slog, missed to.
16.2
.
Navod Paranavithana to Max Clements. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
16.1
.
Navod Paranavithana to Max Clements. Length ball, pushing, missed to cover for no runs.
In over# 16
Runs : 1 Bowler: Kavindu Nadeeshan Wickets : 0
Over 16. 1 run. Bowler: Kavindu Nadeeshan. Japan Under 19s: 8-42(rr 2.62)
15.6
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Yugandhar Retharekar. Length ball, working, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs.
15.5
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Yugandhar Retharekar. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.
15.4
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Yugandhar Retharekar. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
15.3
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Yugandhar Retharekar. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
15.2
1
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Max Clements. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
15.1
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Max Clements. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
In over# 15
Runs : 1 Bowler: Navod Paranavithana Wickets : 1
Over 15. 1 run. Bowler: Navod Paranavithana. Japan Under 19s: 8-41(rr 2.73)
14.6
.
Navod Paranavithana to Yugandhar Retharekar. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
14.5
.
Navod Paranavithana to Yugandhar Retharekar. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.
14.4
W
OUT! Caught. Navod Paranavithana to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to long off, by Wijesinghe.
14.3
1
Navod Paranavithana to Max Clements. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
14.2
.
Navod Paranavithana to Max Clements. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
14.1
.
Navod Paranavithana to Max Clements. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Paranavithana.
In over# 14
Runs : 3 Bowler: Kavindu Nadeeshan Wickets : 0
Over 14. 3 runs. Bowler: Kavindu Nadeeshan. Japan Under 19s: 7-40(rr 2.86)
13.6
1
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Max Clements. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
13.5
2
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Max Clements. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 2 runs.
13.4
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Max Clements. Back of a length, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
13.3
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Max Clements. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Manikkuwadu.
13.2
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Max Clements. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.
13.1
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Max Clements. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
In over# 13
Runs : 4 Bowler: Ashian Daniel Wickets : 0
Over 13. 4 runs. Bowler: Ashian Daniel. Japan Under 19s: 7-37(rr 2.85)
12.6
.
Ashian Daniel to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, working, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs.
12.5
.
Ashian Daniel to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
12.4
.
Ashian Daniel to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
12.3
1
Ashian Daniel to Max Clements. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
12.2
1
Ashian Daniel to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played to long off for 1 run.
12.1
2
Ashian Daniel to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
In over# 12
Runs : 1 Bowler: Kavindu Nadeeshan Wickets : 0
Over 12. 1 run. Bowler: Kavindu Nadeeshan. Japan Under 19s: 7-33(rr 2.75)
11.6
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Max Clements. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
11.5
1
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played to long off for 1 run.
11.4
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
11.3
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
11.2
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
11.1
.
Kavindu Nadeeshan to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
In over# 11
Runs : 2 Bowler: Ashian Daniel Wickets : 1
Over 11. 2 runs. Bowler: Ashian Daniel. Japan Under 19s: 7-32(rr 2.91)
10.6
.
Ashian Daniel to Max Clements. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
10.5
.
Ashian Daniel to Max Clements. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
10.4
W
OUT! Run Out. Ashian Daniel to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run, fielded by Wijesinghe.
10.3
.
Ashian Daniel to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
10.2
1
Ashian Daniel to Ishaan Fartyal. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
10.1
.
Ashian Daniel to Ishaan Fartyal. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
In over# 10
Runs : 2 Bowler: Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna Wickets : 0
Over 10. 2 runs. Bowler: Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna. Japan Under 19s: 6-30(rr 3.00)
9.6
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.
9.5
1
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Ishaan Fartyal. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
9.4
1
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, driving, in the air uncontrolled to backward point for 1 run.
9.3
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
9.2
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lesi Madura.
9.1
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, to first slip for no runs.
In over# 9
Runs : 3 Bowler: Ashian Daniel Wickets : 2
Over 9. 3 runs. Bowler: Ashian Daniel. Japan Under 19s: 6-28(rr 3.11)
8.6
.
Ashian Daniel to Ishaan Fartyal. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
8.5
2
Ashian Daniel to Ishaan Fartyal. Length ball, pushing, to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Wijesinghe.
8.4
.
Ashian Daniel to Ishaan Fartyal. Back of a length, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
8.3
1
Ashian Daniel to Kento Ota-Dobell. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
8.2
W
OUT! Caught. Ashian Daniel to Ashley Thurgate. Back of a length, pushing, to wicketkeeper, by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
8.1
W
OUT! L.B.W. Ashian Daniel to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, working, hit pad to.
In over# 8
Runs : 2 Bowler: Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna Wickets : 1
Over 8. 2 runs. Bowler: Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna. Japan Under 19s: 4-25(rr 3.12)
7.6
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Ishaan Fartyal. Back of a length, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
7.5
W
OUT! Bowled. Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Debashish Sahoo. Back of a length, Slog, missed to.
7.4
.
APPEAL! Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Debashish Sahoo. Length ball, sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Wickramasinghe Arachchige, appeal made for Stumped.
7.3
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Debashish Sahoo. Length ball, sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
7.2
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Debashish Sahoo. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
7.1
2
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Debashish Sahoo. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
In over# 7
Runs : 2 Bowler: Ashian Daniel Wickets : 0
Over 7. 2 runs. Bowler: Ashian Daniel. Japan Under 19s: 3-23(rr 3.29)
6.6
.
Ashian Daniel to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Daniel.
6.5
.
Ashian Daniel to Kazumasa Takahashi. Short, working, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs.
6.4
1
Ashian Daniel to Debashish Sahoo. Back of a length, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
6.3
1
Ashian Daniel to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, sweeping, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
6.2
.
Ashian Daniel to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, flick, to short fine leg for no runs.
6.1
.
Ashian Daniel to Kazumasa Takahashi. Back of a length, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
In over# 6
Runs : 3 Bowler: Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna Wickets : 0
Over 6. 3 runs. Bowler: Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna. Japan Under 19s: 3-21(rr 3.50)
5.6
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Debashish Sahoo. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
5.5
1
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Lesi Madura.
5.4
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, working, to silly point for no runs.
5.4
1
Wide Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
5.3
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lesi Madura.
5.2
1
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Debashish Sahoo. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
5.1
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Debashish Sahoo. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
In over# 5
Runs : 3 Bowler: Dilshan Madushanka Wickets : 0
Over 5. Power Play Fielding. 3 runs. Bowler: Dilshan Madushanka. Japan Under 19s: 3-18(rr 3.60)
4.6
.
Dilshan Madushanka to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
4.5
.
Dilshan Madushanka to Kazumasa Takahashi. Short, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
4.4
.
Dilshan Madushanka to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
4.3
.
Dilshan Madushanka to Kazumasa Takahashi. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
4.2
3
Dilshan Madushanka to Debashish Sahoo. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 3 runs.
4.1
.
Dilshan Madushanka to Debashish Sahoo. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
In over# 4
Runs : 2 Bowler: Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna Wickets : 1
Over 4. Power Play Fielding. 2 runs. Bowler: Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna. Japan Under 19s: 3-15(rr 3.75)
3.6
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Kazumasa Takahashi. Back of a length, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
3.5
W
OUT! Bowled. Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Shu Noguchi. Back of a length, working, missed to.
3.4
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Shu Noguchi. Back of a length, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
3.3
2
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Shu Noguchi. Back of a length, driving, Played in the air under control to long off for 2 runs.
3.2
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Shu Noguchi. Back of a length, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
3.1
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Shu Noguchi. Back of a length, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
In over# 3
Runs : 2 Bowler: Dilshan Madushanka Wickets : 1
Over 3. Power Play Fielding. 2 runs. Bowler: Dilshan Madushanka. Japan Under 19s: 2-13(rr 4.33)
2.6
2
Dilshan Madushanka to Debashish Sahoo. Yorker, pushing, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
2.5
W
OUT! Bowled. Dilshan Madushanka to Neel Date. Length ball, flick, missed to.
2.4
.
Dilshan Madushanka to Neel Date. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
2.3
.
Dilshan Madushanka to Neel Date. Yorker, pushing, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
2.2
.
Dilshan Madushanka to Neel Date. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
2.1
.
APPEAL! Dilshan Madushanka to Neel Date. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
In over# 2
Runs : 4 Bowler: Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna Wickets : 0
Over 2. Power Play Fielding. 4 runs. Bowler: Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna. Japan Under 19s: 1-11(rr 5.50)
1.6
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Shu Noguchi. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
1.5
2
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Shu Noguchi. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 2 runs.
1.4
1
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Neel Date. Back of a length, driving, mis-timed in the air under control to long off for 1 run.
1.3
.
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Neel Date. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lesi Madura.
1.2
1
Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Shu Noguchi. Length ball, working, in the air uncontrolled to short third man for 1 run.
1.1
.
NEW BALL. Dilum Sudheera Thilakarathna to Shu Noguchi. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
In over# 1
Runs : 7 Bowler: Dilshan Madushanka Wickets : 1
Over 1. Power Play Fielding. 7 runs. Bowler: Dilshan Madushanka. Japan Under 19s: 1-7(rr 7.00)
0.6
.
Dilshan Madushanka to Neel Date. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
0.5
.
Dilshan Madushanka to Neel Date. Back of a length, pushing, to third slip for no runs.
0.4
4
FOUR! Dilshan Madushanka to Neel Date. Length ball, driving, past fine leg for 4 runs.
0.3
1
Dilshan Madushanka to Shu Noguchi. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Wellage.
1
Dilshan Madushanka to Neel Date. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
1
Wide Dilshan Madushanka to Neel Date. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Wickramasinghe Arachchige.
W
NEW BALL. OUT! Bowled. Dilshan Madushanka to Marcus Thurgate. Length ball, pushing, missed.
-1.0
Start of Japan Under 19s Innings.
-1.0
Sri Lanka Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
-1.0
Teams will be announced at the toss
Over 5. Power Play Fielding. 4 runs. Bowler: Max Clements. Sri Lanka Under 19s: 1-24(rr 4.80)
No ball Max Clements to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Thurgate.
In over# 4
Runs : 4 Bowler: Kento Ota-Dobell Wickets : 0
Over 4. Power Play Fielding. 4 runs. Bowler: Kento Ota-Dobell. Sri Lanka Under 19s: 1-20(rr 5.00)
3.6
1
Kento Ota-Dobell to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
3.5
.
Kento Ota-Dobell to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
3.4
.
Kento Ota-Dobell to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Thurgate.
3.4
1
Wide Kento Ota-Dobell to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Thurgate.
3.4
1
Wide Kento Ota-Dobell to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Thurgate.
3.3
.
Kento Ota-Dobell to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Thurgate.
3.2
1
Kento Ota-Dobell to Mohamed Shamaaz. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
3.1
.
Kento Ota-Dobell to Mohamed Shamaaz. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Thurgate.
Over 3. Power Play Fielding. 6 runs. Bowler: Yugandhar Retharekar. Sri Lanka Under 19s: 1-16(rr 5.33)
2.6
.
Yugandhar Retharekar to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
2.5
.
Yugandhar Retharekar to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
2.4
.
Yugandhar Retharekar to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Thurgate.
2.3
2
Yugandhar Retharekar to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, cutting, mis-timed to deep point for 2 runs.
2.2
.
Yugandhar Retharekar to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Retharekar.
2.1
4
FOUR! Yugandhar Retharekar to Ravindu Rashantha. Short, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
In over# 2
Runs : 1 Bowler: Kento Ota-Dobell Wickets : 1
Over 2. Power Play Fielding. 1 run. Bowler: Kento Ota-Dobell. Sri Lanka Under 19s: 1-10(rr 5.00)
1.6
.
Kento Ota-Dobell to Mohamed Shamaaz. Back of a length, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
1.5
.
Kento Ota-Dobell to Mohamed Shamaaz. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Thurgate.
1.4
.
Kento Ota-Dobell to Mohamed Shamaaz. Back of a length, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Thurgate.
1.3
.
Kento Ota-Dobell to Mohamed Shamaaz. Back of a length, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
1.2
1
Kento Ota-Dobell to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
1.1
W
NEW BALL. OUT! Bowled. Kento Ota-Dobell to Navod Paranavithana. Length ball, flick, missed to.
In over# 1
Runs : 9 Bowler: Yugandhar Retharekar Wickets : 0
Over 1. Power Play Fielding. 9 runs. Bowler: Yugandhar Retharekar. Sri Lanka Under 19s: 0-9(rr 9.00)
0.6
1
Yugandhar Retharekar to Navod Paranavithana. Back of a length, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
0.5
.
Yugandhar Retharekar to Navod Paranavithana. Back of a length, working, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
0.4
4
FOUR! Yugandhar Retharekar to Navod Paranavithana. Back of a length, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
0.3
.
Yugandhar Retharekar to Navod Paranavithana. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Retharekar.
0.2
.
Yugandhar Retharekar to Navod Paranavithana. Back of a length, glancing, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
4
NEW BALL. FOUR! Yugandhar Retharekar to Navod Paranavithana. Back of a length, working, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Thurgate.
0.1
Start of Sri Lanka Under 19s Innings.

