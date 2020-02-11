NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Tips -Match 6 Of ICC CWC League 2, Tri-Series : Dream11 & MyTeam11 Team, Probable Playing XI

Match Details of NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Contest:

Nepal vs United States

6th Match, Tri-Series, ICC Men’s CWC League 2

Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

12th February, 2020

9.15 AM IST

NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Preview and Prediction:

The final game of the Nepal Tri-Series will see the hosts facing off against the winless USA on Wednesday. This will be a hard-fought match considering the fact that Nepal will look to post their second victory of the tournament while USA will want to bridge the gap between themselves and Oman at the top of the ICC CWC League 2 points table.

After registering an impressive victory against USA a few games ago, Nepal crumbled against Oman in the last game. Surprisingly, on a day when the team managed to post a superb total of 249 , the bowling attack came up with a disappointing show. Even star bowler, Sandeep Lamichhane was out of form as he leaked 65 runs in his ten overs.

Meanwhile, USA fell to their third consecutive loss with a massive 92-run margin against Oman on Tuesday. Like Nepal, USA’s bowling attack also failed to turn up against Oman as the duo of Aqib Ilyas and Zeeshan Maqsood made merry with centuries. Chasing a daunting 277, USA were never in the game in spite of Nisarg Patel’s half century and Aaron Jones’ patient 47. Eventually, USA could only end up with a paltry 184.

USA will very well know that they would have to bat better especially considering the fact that their batsmen struggled in a 35-run loss against Nepal earlier in the series. With Karan KC bowling well to complement the spin duo of Sandeep Lamichhane and Sushan Bhari, the hosts are the favourites for this encounter.

Weather Conditions

Like how it has been throughout this Tri-Series, the last match against Nepal and USA should also witness some fantastic weather. Predictably, there is zero chance of rain with the maximum temperature predicted to be 20-degree celsius.

Pitch Conditions

In spite of Oman’s clinical chases against Nepal and USA, it is been quite clear that batting is easier in the first half of an inning. If the opening batsman could see off the first ten overs, there is a lot of runs to be had on these Kirtipur tracks.

Probable Playing XI

Nepal

Subhash Khakurel, Gyanendra Malla (C), Paras Khadka, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Binod Bhandari (WK), Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kamal Singh/Abinash Bohara, Sushan Bhari

USA

Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Ian Holland, Aaron Jones, Akshay Homraj (WK), Nisarg Patel, Karima Gore, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar (C)

NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Picks:

Nepal

Binod Bhandari: When Nepal met USA a few days ago, Binod Bhandari played a crucial part in his team’s victory with a mature fifty. Bhandari has also been Neplal’s most consistent batsman with 120 runs from three matches.

Karan KC: Although Nepal’s strike bowler Karan KC didn’t have the best of games against Oman, the all-rounder will still be key to the team’s hopes of ending the series with a win. Just like Bhandari, Karan KC also played a key role in Nepal’s 35-run win over USA with his four-wicket haul.

USA

Ian Holland: Even as USA have been underwhelming with the bat in Nepal, all-rounder Ian Holland has done superbly to come up with two fifties in three games. Holland is also more than a handy seamer.

Saurabh Netravalkar: Another good performer for USA in these three games has been the team’s skipper Saurabh Netravalkar. Apart from being really stingy with his economy rate, Netravalkar has also picked up six wickets.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Captaincy Choices:

Ian Holland Binod Bhandari Karan KC

NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Points Projection:

Binod Bhandari, Points: 70-80, Grade A

Akshay Homraj, Points: 50-60, Grade B

Aaron Jones, Points: 60-70, Grade A

Steven Taylor, Points: 50-60, Grade B

Gyanendra Malla, Points: 50-60, Grade B

Ian Holland, Points: 80-90, Grade A

Kushal Malla, Points: 60-70, Grade A

Sandeep Lamichhane, Points: 60-70, Grade A

Karan KC, Points: 70-80, Grade A

Saurabh Netravalkar, Points: 50-60, Grade B

Cameron Stevenson, Points: 60-70, Grade A

NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Team: